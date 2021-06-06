Richard E. Burnett, 83, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard E. Burnett, 83, passed away Friday, at CVPH in Plattsburgh.
Richard was born on October 26, 1937, in Hopkinton, son of the late James and Ester (Wells) Burnett. He married Lorraine J. Crump on July 20, 1957, in Nicholville. Lorraine predeceased him on September 30, 2018.
He was well known for his masonry skills. Dick started is masonry career in 1962 in Fort Thompson, South Dakota working on the Big Bend Dam. He retired from Snell’s Contracting in Winthrop. Richard enjoyed hunting, fishing, and storytelling.
Surviving Richard is his children; Sherry and Pat Remington of Parishville, Richard and Tina Burnett, Jr. of Hopkinton, Pamela and Christopher Chapman of North Carolina, Kevin and Bridgette Burnett of Parishville and Lisa Green of Parishville, one sister, Jeanne and Jack Edwards of Winthrop, four brothers, Arthur and Wanda Burnett of Wolcott, Dennis Burnett of Winthrop, Dale and Irene Burnett of Winthrop and Andy and Ruth Burnett of Potsdam, 21 Grandchildren and 28 Great Grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife, Lorraine, Richard was predeceased by his son, Michael on May 31, 2001, one sister, Eleanor Davis, and three brothers, Albert, Paul, and David.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 10th at the Southville Cemetery in Stockholm at 10:30 am. a Celebration of Life Luncheon will follow at the Fireman’s Field on the Rutman Road in Parishville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard’s honor can be made to the Parishville Rescue Squad, PO Box , Parishville, NY 13672.
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.
