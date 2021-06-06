Richard E. Burnett, 83, of Parishville

Surviving Richard is his children; Sherry and Pat Remington of Parishville, Richard and Tina Burnett, Jr. of Hopkinton, Pamela and Christopher Chapman of North Carolina, Kevin and Bridgette Burnett of Parishville and Lisa Green of Parishville, one sister, Jeanne and Jack Edwards of Winthrop, four brothers, Arthur and Wanda Burnett of Wolcott, Dennis Burnett of Winthrop, Dale and Irene Burnett of Winthrop and Andy and Ruth Burnett of Potsdam, 21 Grandchildren and 28 Great Grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.