Sunday Sports: Sectionals seedings have been announced for North Country teams

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sectional seedings for both baseball and softball were released Sunday for Section 3 teams.
Here’s a rundown of where Frontier League teams are seeded along with when and where they will be playing.
Baseball
Class A
- Carthage (7), Watertown (10) on Monday at 5 PM
Class B-1
- South Jeff (1), the winner of Oneida/Bishop Grimes on Tuesday at 5 PM
Class B-2
- Lowville (4), Holland Patent (5) on Tuesday at 6 PM
Class C-1
- Thousand Islands (2), Bishop Ludden (7) on Tuesday at 5 PM
- South Lewis (9), Westmoreland (8) on Monday at 5 PM
Class C-2
- Beaver River (2), Fabius Pompey (7) on Tuesday at 5 PM
Class D
- Lyme (1), the winner of Hamilton-DeRuyter on Tuesday at 5 PM
- Copenhagen (2), Stockbridge Valley on Tuesday at 5 PM
- Belleville Henderson (6), Poland (3) on Tuesday at 5 PM
Softball
Class A
- Carthage (10), New Hartford (7) on Monday
- Indian River (11), Central Square (6) on Monday
Class B
- South Jeff (5), Jordan Elbridge (12) on Monday at 5 PM
- General Brown (9), Canastota (8) on Tuesday
Class C
- Thousand Islands (2), West Canada Valley (15) on Monday at 5 PM
- Sandy Creek (4), Adirondack (13) on Monday
- Beaver River (11), Westmoreland (6) on Monday at 5 PM
Class D
- Alexandria (5), Hamilton (4) on Tuesday
- Lyme (6), Brookfield (3) on Tuesday
- Sackets Harbor (9), Bishop Ludden (8) on Monday at 5 PM
- LaFargeville (10), DeRuyter (7) on Monday at 5 PM
Boys’ Lacrosse
Class B
- Watertown (3), Whitesboro (6) on Tuesday at 7 PM
Class C
- Indian River (5), New Hartford (4) on Tuesday at 7:15 PM
- Carthage (6), Homer (3) on Tuesday at 5 PM
Class D
- General Brown (5), Tully (4) on Tuesday at 6 PM
- South Jeff (7), Skaneateles (2) on Tuesday at 7 PM
Girls’ Lacrosse
Class B
- Watertown (3), Fayetteville Manlius (2) on Thursday at 5 PM
Class C
- Indian River (5), New Hartford (4) on Tuesday at 5 PM
Class D
- South Jeff (2), Clinton (7) on Tuesday at 6 PM
- General Brown (5), Marcellus (4) on Tuesday
One of the most popular summer sporting events in the area will be returning this summer after taking a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sackets Harbor will once again play host to the 1812 Shootout next month.
The two weekend long event will be celebrating it’s 27th year of bringing some of the best lacrosse players in the region together to compete in 11 divisions total for both boys and girls.
Tournament organizer Tom O’Brien says it feels good to be back in business after a year off.
”Well, we just found out a couple weeks ago that we got the green light to go ahead and do it. And having the year off, I think it helped re-energize our staff and we are really looking forward to getting back at it,” said O’Brien.
O’Brien says he expects to have anywhere from 170-180 teams competing this year and says because of COVID, both fans and players will see some changes to the event.
”We have a group that comes in the morning from 9 to 1 o’clock or 2 o’clock. They leave and a new group comes in from 2 o’clock to 7 o’clock at night. So we are splitting the cohort groups by morning and afternoon,” said O’Brien.
Another change: There will be no men’s and women’s open divisions at the 1812 Shootout this year and O’Brien says he expects the number of teams to be down in some divisions.
”It will change a little bit. We look to be down a number of teams, especially in the lower levels, so we don’t have to eliminate to close anybody out,” said O’Brien.
In years past, the tournament has drawn teams from all over the Northeast and other parts of the country as well as Canada, but because of COVID restrictions, O’Brien says that won’t be the case this year.
”Probably like 98% from New York State teams. We do have a few teams from Pennsylvania, but that’s it. We usually get 8 or 9 teams from Canada that can’t come this year, so yeah, we’re pretty much a New York State tournament,” said O’Brien.
The tournament kicks off on July 10th with boys 5th and 6th grade, boys 7th and 8th grade and boys varsity all in action and continues July 11th and July 17th.
Sunday Sports Scores
HS Baseball
- Malone 8, Canton 7
HS Softball
- Potsdam 10, Lisbon 9
- Lisbon 12, Potsdam 5
HS Girls’ Lacrosse
- Canton 15, Lake Placid 5
Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball
- Auburn 6, Watertown 2
