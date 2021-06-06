Town of Watertown fire threatens a home’s garage

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Fire crews teamed up to tackle a blaze that threatened a garage Sunday.
The Town of Watertown Fire Department responded to a call of an outdoor fire on Overlook Drive around 2 p.m.
Department officials say when they arrived they found a pile of firewood and debris on fire behind the detached garage of a home.
Because the flames threatened the garage, crews from Rutland, Adams Center, and North Pole Fire were called in.
Town of Watertown officials say the structure suffered minor damage before the fire was contained. And the house itself was never in danger.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.