Advertisement

Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A over pride support

Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A with LGBTQ+ donations to mark June as Pride Month.
Burger King trolls Chick-fil-A with LGBTQ+ donations to mark June as Pride Month.(WPVI)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Burger King is taking a swipe at fast-food rival Chick-fil-A.

The restaurant tweeted it is donating 40 cents from every one of its new chicken sandwiches to the Human Rights Campaign this Pride month, and then added, “even on Sunday.”

That’s a one-two punch at Chick-fil-A.

Due to the chain’s devout Christian ownership, all Chick-fil-A locations are famously closed on Sundays.

Chick-fil-A has a troubled history with the queer community after CEO Dan Cathy spoke out against same-sex marriage in 2012.

The company also made large donations to groups that have been criticized for being anti-LGBTQ.

Chick-fil-A has since ended those contributions, though as recently as 2018, Cathy reiterated his position against same-sex marriage, claiming that doesn’t make him “anti-gay.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police and the St. Lawrence County Coroner confirm a fatality in the Town of Norfolk.
Update: body found in Raquette likely died in boating accident
One man was arrested after a car crash on Route 3 Saturday night.
Town of Hounsfield crash leads to DWI arrest
Two people were found dead Thursday night inside the Cutting Image Salon on Mill Street in...
Police investigate hair salon deaths
Elise Stefanik is adding one more person to her campaign team.
Rep. Elise Stefanik announces pregnancy Saturday
A section of NY-126, also called State Street, is shut down due to a car accident that happened...
Woman airlifted to Syracuse after striking a tree

Latest News

Jeff Cole is in for Diane Rutherford with this week's Your Turn segment
Your Turn: feedback on younger hunters, water levels, and a new chicken restaurant
The Food and Drug Administration said it granted approval to the drug developed by Biogen for...
FDA approves much-debated Alzheimer’s drug panned by experts
A gasoline station that ran out of gas for sale displays an out of service sign on the pump on...
Official says US seized payment made to pipeline hackers
Video appears to show lawmaker explain how to get into Capitol
In an Instagram post early Monday, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing...
Jeff Bezos will blast into space on rocket’s 1st crew flight