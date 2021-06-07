Advertisement

Currier pleads guilty in drug case, fined $150

By 7 News Staff and Keith Benman
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MORRISTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Massena’s former mayor will be let off with a fine for his December gunpoint arrest on a drug charge.

In Morristown town court on Monday, Timmy Currier was fined $150 after pleading guilty to failure to comply, one of three charges he faced. He will also need to pay a $93 surcharge.

In a release, St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua said the sentence is appropriate.

“In this case, the defendant had no criminal record prior to the time of the offense,” he said. “No probable cause was found to charge the defendant with any additional narcotics crimes following a thorough investigation by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security.”

Pasqua also noted that Currier resigned as mayor and participated in a recovery program.

“The defendant was never charged with selling narcotics in any way, nor was there any evidence of that after the investigation that was conducted post his arrest,” Pasqua told 7 News.

Currier, who is also Massena’s former police chief, was charged after his December 1 arrest with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to comply with a police officer.

Officials said in December that officers tried to pull Currier’s vehicle over in the village of Massena, but he at first failed to comply and drove about a third of a mile.

Currier also allegedly tossed about gram of crack out of his passenger-side window before he stopped his vehicle.

He was held at gunpoint during his arrest.

Currier took a leave of absence the day after his arrest and resigned as mayor in mid-January. Without a felony conviction on his record, Currier would still be eligible to hold public office. It’s not known if he has any such plans.

