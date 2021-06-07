Advertisement

Gertrude M. Gebo, 71, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Gertrude M. Gebo, 71, of County Route 47, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Getrude was born on June 3, 1950 in Potsdam, New York, daughter of the late John Jock and Delthia (A’Key) Arnold.  She graduated from Carthage Central School.

In 1968 she married Gary L. Gebo at the Grace Episcopal Church in Carthage.

She was employed as a Public Relations Manager for McDonalds and worked as a Substance Abuse Counselor for Credo in Watertown for a time.  The work she was most passionate about, though, was her Art & Antiques business known as Gert’s Fine Antiques and Collectibles.

Gert loved watching old westerns and time spent fishing on the lake.  Most of all, she loved her title as “Grandma”.  Her grandchildren were her everything.

Survivors include her husband, Gary; two sons, John Gebo of Ithaca and Gary Gebo II of Florida; five siblings, James Taylor of Natural Bridge; Wayne (Peggy) Arnold of Croghan; Reita Ellis of Harrisville; Cindy Gebo of Carthage; and Randy Cowles of Carthage; and two granddaughters, Hannah and Lindsay Gebo.

No public services will be held at this time.

Memorial donations in Gertrude’s memory can be made to St. Judes Cancer Research Center at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.

