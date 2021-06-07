Grab your shades & sunscreen

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a scorcher.
Monday will be sunny, breezy, and humid. We could have a popup shower or two in the afternoon because of all the moisture in the air. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
It stays warm and muggy overnight. Lows will be in the upper 60s.
It will be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain on Tuesday. We could see popup showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Highs will be in the low 80s.
It stays hot for the rest of the week.
There’s a 30 percent chance of rain on Wednesday. It will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
It will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There’s a small chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday.
