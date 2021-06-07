Karen Coia, 66, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Karen Coia, age 66, of Massena, NY, passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Karen is survived by her two children, Katie Higgins and Bobby Coia, both of Massena, NY; her sibilings, Lisa Brue LaChance and her husband, Richard, of Louisville, NY, Heather Brue Harvey and her husband, Edward, of Massena, NY and Peter Brue and his wife, Brenda, of Chateaugay, NY; her granddogs and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, Ted and Ann Brue, both in 2009.

Karen was born on October 12, 1954, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of the late Theodore J. “Ted” and Ann (Kearns) Brue. She graduated from Massena Central High School in 1972 and later from Career Development Center School of Practical Nursing in Utica, NY, in 1976. Karen married Robert Reed Duffy on September 16, 1978, at St. Mary’s Church in Massena, NY, with Rev. Alan Lamica officiating. That marriage later ended in divorce. Karen later married Robert Coia Sr. on December 2, 1989. Karen was first employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Lancaster-Fairfield Hospital in Lancaster, OH and later went on to work at St. Regis Nursing Home for over forty years as a nurse.

Karen enjoyed cooking, hummingbirds, watching ships on St. Lawrence River, and spending time with her family.

Donations may be made in Karen’s memory to American Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

