Masks still mandatory in schools, state education officials say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - In apparent contradiction to a state Department of Health announcement Friday, masks will not be optional inside New York’s schools.
According to the Albany Times-Union, state education officials announced Sunday that masks will still be required.
In a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Health Commissioner Howard said the state would make masks optional in schools barring any data or science the CDC has “that contradicts moving forward with this approach.”
Zucker also said “we plan to make this guidance effective on Monday, June 7” unless the CDC objects.
The Time-Union reports that the state Department of Education emailed school officials to let them know that masks are the rule until the state hears back from the CDC.
Education officials say they view the letter as the state asking for clarification between the rules for schools and those for summer camps.
Right now, the CDC recommends that masks be worn in schools, both indoors and out, while for camps, masks are “strongly encouraged.”
