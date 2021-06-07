Advertisement

Matthew Shane Young, 49, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) -Matthew Shane Young, 49, of State Route 12, Lowville, passed away on Saturday evening, June 5, 2021 at his home, under the loving care of his companion and his family.

Calling hours will be Saturday June 12, 2021 from 1:00 p.m.3:00-p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc.  A private memorial service will be at Cedar Swamp at the convenience of the family. 

The family invites you to Father Young’s new garage (6529 State Route 12 Lowville, NY) for a Silver Bullet & Celebration of Life at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021. 

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Matthew’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. 5702 Waters Road Lowville N.Y. 13367.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
Town of Alexandria Man dies in tractor incident
Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Confusion over state’s school masking policy after Monday reversal
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Your Turn: feedback on younger hunters, water levels, and a new chicken restaurant WWNY
Planners get look at proposed Popeyes restaurant on Arsenal Street WWNY

Obituaries

Will a proposal to charge at Watertown public pools float? WWNNY
New restaurant in planning stages for Town of Watertown
Planners get look at proposed Popeyes restaurant on Arsenal Street
City lawmakers will review a proposal to charge at Watertown's public pools
Will a proposal to charge at Watertown public pools float?
Yvonne J. Merry
Yvonne J. Merry, 61, of Lowville
Gertrude M. Gebo
Gertrude M. Gebo, 71, of Carthage
Karen Coia
Karen Coia, 66, of Massena