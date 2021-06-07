Matthew Shane Young, 49, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) -Matthew Shane Young, 49, of State Route 12, Lowville, passed away on Saturday evening, June 5, 2021 at his home, under the loving care of his companion and his family.

Calling hours will be Saturday June 12, 2021 from 1:00 p.m.3:00-p.m. at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. A private memorial service will be at Cedar Swamp at the convenience of the family.

The family invites you to Father Young’s new garage (6529 State Route 12 Lowville, NY) for a Silver Bullet & Celebration of Life at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Matthew’s obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. 5702 Waters Road Lowville N.Y. 13367.

