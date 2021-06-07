Planners get look at proposed Popeyes restaurant on Arsenal Street

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The person tasked with building a new area Popeyes dished out details to the town of Watertown Planning Board Monday.

Bringing the national chicken chain in means tearing down the former Bob Evans on outer Arsenal Street and building from scratch.

Project Engineer Brett Steenburgh showed the town planning board what that could look like.

Board members had concerns. Their biggest is the potential for increased traffic as cars heading to the drive-thru compete with those trying to turn left onto Route 3.

Officials suggested building Popeyes further back on the property.

“Although it’s not ideal to build the building further back from a visibility stand point, we think with proper signage and the fact that there is good visibility off of Route 3, that it could be accommodated,” Steenburgh said.

Steenburgh will go before the board again next month, then a public hearing will be set.

“It was a good start, a good start to the process,” said planning board co-chair Tom Boxberger. “We’ve voiced a number of concerns. Location of the building on plot, traffic flow both internal and external. But all in all, it was a good start.”

