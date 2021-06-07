Advertisement

Planners get look at proposed Popeyes restaurant on Arsenal Street

By Keir Chapman
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The person tasked with building a new area Popeyes dished out details to the town of Watertown Planning Board Monday.

Bringing the national chicken chain in means tearing down the former Bob Evans on outer Arsenal Street and building from scratch.

Project Engineer Brett Steenburgh showed the town planning board what that could look like.

Board members had concerns. Their biggest is the potential for increased traffic as cars heading to the drive-thru compete with those trying to turn left onto Route 3.

Officials suggested building Popeyes further back on the property.

“Although it’s not ideal to build the building further back from a visibility stand point, we think with proper signage and the fact that there is good visibility off of Route 3, that it could be accommodated,” Steenburgh said.

Steenburgh will go before the board again next month, then a public hearing will be set.

“It was a good start, a good start to the process,” said planning board co-chair Tom Boxberger. “We’ve voiced a number of concerns. Location of the building on plot, traffic flow both internal and external. But all in all, it was a good start.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police and the St. Lawrence County Coroner confirm a fatality in the Town of Norfolk.
Update: body found in Raquette likely died in boating accident
One man was arrested after a car crash on Route 3 Saturday night.
Town of Hounsfield crash leads to DWI arrest
Two people were found dead Thursday night inside the Cutting Image Salon on Mill Street in...
Police investigate hair salon deaths
Elise Stefanik is adding one more person to her campaign team.
Rep. Elise Stefanik announces pregnancy Saturday
A section of NY-126, also called State Street, is shut down due to a car accident that happened...
Woman airlifted to Syracuse after striking a tree

Latest News

A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
Town of Alexandria Man dies in tractor incident
Gov. Andrew Cuomo
Confusion over state’s school masking policy after Monday reversal
Residents of two assisted living facilities in Iron County were treated to a car parade.
Crystal Falls assisted living residents treated to drive-thru parade
Your Turn: feedback on younger hunters, water levels, and a new chicken restaurant WWNY
Planners get look at proposed Popeyes restaurant on Arsenal Street WWNY