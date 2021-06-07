State to allow mask-less students outside schools

NEW YORK (WWNY) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has no objection to the state changing its mask mandate for schools.
That’s what Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a news conference on Monday.
He said the state will leave it up to individual schools if they want to require masks for students who are outside.
Masks will still be required inside. He said the CDC was hesitant to relax rules for indoors.
The idea, he said, is to align the guidance for schools and the guidance for camps.
Before now, he said, “you send your child to camp, they don’t have to wear a mask. You send your child to school, they have to wear a mask, even outside.”
The governor also urged schools to vaccinate 12- to 17-year-old before the end of the school year.
He said its a good opportunity to get them vaccinated before students head out on vacation.
