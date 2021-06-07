Taste of the Town Winners Announced

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
2021 Taste of the Town Restaurant Winners and Grant Recipients
The Watertown Sunrise Rotary is pleased to announce this year’s Taste of the Town, on Location Restaurant Winners and Grant recipients. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to change formats this year in which we sent the public directly to participating restaurants to “taste” their specialties, instead of doing a large one-venue event as the event has for the previous 17 years. The North Country still supported this event and tasted lots of great food again in 2021!
We thank all restaurants that participated and encourage the community to continue to frequent all of the participating restaurants throughout the year. 2021 Taste of the Town, on Location winners are:
1st Place: Wise Guys Ristorante in Chaumont
2nd Place: L.E.A.’s Diner in Heuvelton
3rd Place: The Sandwich Bar in Sackets Harbor
The ongoing support from restaurants, patrons and local business sponsors allow Watertown Sunrise Rotary and the Taste of the Town event to continue to give back to our local community.
The Jefferson Rehabilitation Center Foundation was selected as the $5,000 grant recipient for their Sensory Garden project. They will receive funds for the development and furnishing of a sensory garden that will provide a stimulating, engaging, and calming natural environment for more than 250 adults with disabilities who receive services at The Arc in Jefferson County. Through a purposefully planned landscape of trees, greenery and flowers, the garden will stimulate senses of sight, sound, scent and touch. Additional elements such as a water feature and several sitting areas will further enhance the space. The new area will be especially beneficial to those with autism and other sensory processing disorders. This project will take place at their Gaffney Drive location.
2021 Taste of the Town sponsors include United Food Service Operators, Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield, Kinney Drugs Foundation, Northern Glass, Northern Credit Union, Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown Savings Bank, Benefit Services Group, Ames Brothers Collision, Cheney Tire, Haylor, Freyer & Coon, Inc., Poplaski & Dunn PLLC Law, Johnson Lumber, Massey’s Furniture Barn, Slack Chemical, Community Broadcasters, 7News-Fox28-MeTV and Newzjunky.
2021 Taste of the Town participants include Celest Jamaican Cuisine, City Dawgz, Europe Cakes, The Sandwich Bar, St. Lawrence Spirits & Chateau, Wise Guys Ristorante, L.E.A.’s Diner, Chrissy Beanz, The Cottage Inn, Good Fellos Brick Oven Pizza & Wine Bar, Cuppycakes, Spokes Craft Beer & Tapas, 1025 Ruyi Japanese Steak House, Buffalo Wild Wings, Boots Brewing, Holy Smokes Bourbon & BBQ, Mike’s Pig Pen, Full Circle Bar & Grill, River Valley Inn and Di Prinzio’s Kitchen.
Watertown Sunrise Rotary wishes to thank the entire community for their dedication to this event. The Rotary motto is “service above self” and this community is reflective of that.
