Taste of the Town Winners Announced

The Jefferson Rehabilitation Center Foundation was selected as the $5,000 grant recipient for their Sensory Garden project. They will receive funds for the development and furnishing of a sensory garden that will provide a stimulating, engaging, and calming natural environment for more than 250 adults with disabilities who receive services at The Arc in Jefferson County. Through a purposefully planned landscape of trees, greenery and flowers, the garden will stimulate senses of sight, sound, scent and touch. Additional elements such as a water feature and several sitting areas will further enhance the space. The new area will be especially beneficial to those with autism and other sensory processing disorders. This project will take place at their Gaffney Drive location.