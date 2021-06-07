Advertisement

Your Turn: feedback on younger hunters, water levels, and a new chicken restaurant

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson and Lewis counties will allow 12 and 13 year old to hunt deer using a firearm or crossbow, following a new state law.

“As long as they are taking safety classes and are going with an adult I don’t see an issue here. While I don’t hunt personally anymore as an adult, I went plenty as a kid around this age and younger with my father growing up " - Miranda Kallison

“12 year olds are not responsible enough to be using a gun " - Susie May Best

“My kids learned to shoot at five years old. Proper safety learned is a lifetime of prevention " - Scott Peabody

The International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board is reducing outflows at the dam in Massena as water levels remain low.

“If given the choice, I will take low water over high water any day of the week. At least when the water is low, houses and property are not being destroyed. I know low water causes concern also, but in my opinion, not to the degree of high water. " - George Green

“Last year, the water was too high. Why do they have to go from one extreme to the other? Typical government agency over-reaction. " - Terry Goodrich

Fast food restaurant, Popeyes, is planning to set up shop on Arsenal Street in the town of Watertown.

“All I can say is it’s about time. They make the best chicken. Can’t wait, because we haven’t been able to go on base at Fort Drum to get it. " - Joyce Gagnon

“What we really need is a good Greek restaurant. Got all kinds of chicken around here. " - Kathleen Sedita

