Academic All-Star: Norah Pease

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Norah Pease is our last Academic All-Star of the school year. And, because of the pandemic, she’s also the first this year to be interviewed in person.

The Hammond Central senior is on the yearbook staff and National Honor Society. She has also played basketball, softball, and soccer. Her favorite classes are art and global history.

She’s also active in her church and is a lifeguard during the summer.

She plans to attend SUNY Canton in the fall.

Watch the video to learn more about her.

