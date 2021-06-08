Advertisement

Arts All-Star: Julian Potter

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Julian Potter doesn’t like to follow traditional approaches to songwriting.

“I always like to see what kind of new patterns I can make,” he said.

The singer-songwriter from Potsdam is this week’s 7 News Arts All-Star.

He plans to study information technology at SUNY Canton.

Watch the video to hear him perform on of his songs and to learn more about him.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police and the St. Lawrence County Coroner confirm a fatality in the Town of Norfolk.
Update: body found in Raquette likely died in boating accident
A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
Update: police identify Alexandria man killed in tractor incident
Currier arrest
Currier pleads guilty in drug case, fined $150
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Two people were found dead Thursday night inside the Cutting Image Salon on Mill Street in...
Police investigate hair salon deaths

Latest News

Be sure to watch the broadcast special honoring all the All Stars from the 2020-2021 school ...
Broadcast Special to Honor All Stars
Academic All-Star: Norah Pease
Academic All-Star: Norah Pease
Academic All-Star: Norah Pease
Academic All-Star: Norah Pease
Arts All-Star: Julian Potter