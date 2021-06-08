Beatrice M. Crane, 96, of Dexter

Beatrice M. Crane, 96, Dexter passed away Monday morning, June 7, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Beatrice M. Crane, 96, Dexter passed away Monday morning, June 7, 2021 at Hospice of Jefferson County, Watertown.

Bea was born in Marionville, Ontario on October 27, 1924, daughter of Abraham St-Pierre and Rose Delima Matte and she attended schools in Canada. A marriage to Joseph Amyot ended in divorce. She then married Everett L. Crane on June 27, 1980 in Barnes Corners. Mr. Crane died March 2, 2013.

She was a self-employed paper hanger. Bea was a communicant of Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville and enjoyed its coffee club after mass. She was a member of the Brownville American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Evans Mills Senior Citizens Group, the G. B’s, and the Red Hat Society. She will be remembered for her witty jokes, her love of flowers and dancing with Everett, but most of all how much she enjoyed spending time with her family. The couple spent winters in Florida.

She is survived by her four children, Gerald (Kathy) Amyot, LaFargeville, Margaret (Thomas) Bullard, Watertown, Raymond Amyot, Watertown, and Theresa “Tina” (Terry) Ault, Dexter; nine grandchildren and numerous great and great great grandchildren; two sisters, Celine, Ottawa, Canada and Adele, Montreal, Canada; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her husband Everett, Bea was predeceased by her son, Ernest Amyot; grandson Ernie Amyot; six brothers, Maurice, Albert, Alexandre, Omer, Gustave, and Rene; and four sisters, Noella, Rosia, Marie, and Laurette.

Calling hours will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville on Monday, June 14, from 9 - 11AM followed by the celebration of her funeral mass at 11 AM. Burial in Dexter Cemetery will be at her family’s convenience. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Bea’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in her name may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.