Border patrol seizes $10,000 worth of marijuana in Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - A woman was arrested at the Massena Port of Entry for allegedly possessing more than five pounds of marijuana.
On June 4, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers encountered a vehicle driven by a 45-year-old woman.
Upon inspection, an officer noticed a marijuana-like odor coming from the vehicle.
During a secondary inspection, the woman told officers she had “medical marijuana” inside the vehicle.
Officers then discovered a cardboard box in the back of the vehicle that contained a large garbage bag with ten one-gallon plastic bags inside.
Border patrol seized a total of 5.17 pounds of marijuana and an estimated street value of $10,000.
The driver was taken into custody and was charged with second degree criminal possession of cannabis, a felony.
