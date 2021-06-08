Broadcast Special to Honor All Stars

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

For a second year in a row, WWNYTV 7News will produce a broadcast special, honoring over 100 students from the tri-county region who were selected as All Stars, during the challenging, 2020-2021 school year.

North Country All Stars: A Celebration, will broadcast on Wednesday, July 14 at 7:30 to 8:00 pm on WWNY/CBS and on Thursday, July 15 at 7:00 to 7:30 pm on WNYF/FOX.

Incorporating four disciplines, Athletics, Academic, Arts and the newest discipline, Career-Tech, the show will honor all the students and additionally the winners of the four $1,000 scholarships (one for each discipline) will be announced during the broadcast.

The program will feature commentary and introduction from 7News reporters and anchors associated with each all-star program as well as words of support and congratulations from a representative of each sponsor:

Overall Sponsor: Children’s Home of Jefferson County. Academic All Star: AAMCO Arts All Star: Mort Backus and Sons. Athlete of the Week: Watertown Savings Bank. Career-Tech All Star: Arconic.

We will arrange delivery of checks to all student scholarship winners shortly after the broadcast.

It is important we have the correct e-mail address or cell phone number to properly contact all four scholarship winners. To insure that, or if you have any further questions or concerns, contact Craig Thornton at 315-778-7559 or e-mail: cthornton@wwnytv.net.

Also use that contact information if a student hasn’t received their Award Certificate or if there is a correction needed for the certificate.

Further promotion and details to follow: Congratulations to all our North Country All Stars. Join us on July 14th and 15th for North Country All Stars: A Celebration!

