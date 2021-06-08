Burial Notice: Eugene “Jack” Bonno, 80, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene “Jack” Bonno, 80, a resident of East Higley Road, Colton, will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding. Burial will follow the services in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Saturday from 9 – 10:30 a.m. Jack passed away on February 23, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Read Jacks full obituary and to leave a condolence or memory, please visit www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Eugene “Jack” Bonno.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.