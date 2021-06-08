Canada looks at possible multi-phase approach to reopening

CORNWALL, Ontario (WWNY) - On the Canadian side of the border, reopening talks have begun to speed up.

According to CBC News, conversations between border mayors and federal officials have led to a possible multi-phase approach to reopen.

The mayor of Cornwall, Ontario said reopening could be tied to benchmarks like vaccination rates and COVID-19 cases.

She said she understands the challenges ahead, but is hoping for a smooth transition to getting visitors back into Ontario.

“I know there is not going to be a consensus,” Cornwall said. “I know it’s not going to be easy but we have gotten this far, and I think we need to just keep going and keep remembering that we miss you, and someday soon we will be back.”

The U.S.-Canadian border remains closed until June 21. Reports are suggesting Canada could start easing COVID-19 restrictions shortly after.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.