Canada looks at possible multi-phase approach to reopening

By Brendan Straub
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CORNWALL, Ontario (WWNY) - On the Canadian side of the border, reopening talks have begun to speed up.

According to CBC News, conversations between border mayors and federal officials have led to a possible multi-phase approach to reopen.

The mayor of Cornwall, Ontario said reopening could be tied to benchmarks like vaccination rates and COVID-19 cases.

She said she understands the challenges ahead, but is hoping for a smooth transition to getting visitors back into Ontario.

“I know there is not going to be a consensus,” Cornwall said. “I know it’s not going to be easy but we have gotten this far, and I think we need to just keep going and keep remembering that we miss you, and someday soon we will be back.”

The U.S.-Canadian border remains closed until June 21. Reports are suggesting Canada could start easing COVID-19 restrictions shortly after.

