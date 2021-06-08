Charles P. Bluto Sr., 71, of Gouverneur

Charles P. Bluto Sr., 71, of 251 W Main St., Gouverneur, passed away June 7, 2021 at his home. (Source: Funeral Home)

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Charles P. Bluto Sr., 71, of 251 W Main St., Gouverneur, passed away June 7, 2021 at his home.

Born on July 28, 1949 in Watertown, son of Luella (Peterson) Bluto, he attended Carthage Central High School. Following school he enlisted in the US Marines on July 28, 1966 his 17th birthday. He was deployed to South Vietnam in August of 1967. After serving nearly a year his deployment was extended for another six months. He was honorably discharged as a CPL on April 16, 1970. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with device, Combat Action Ribbon, Presidential Unit Citation, Meritorious Unit Commendation and Good Conduct Medal.

Upon returning home he resided in Watertown where he worked for the DMV and NYS Highway Department before working and retiring from Fort Drum, as a civilian worker, for over 30 years.

Charles married Patricia Kellar on January 1, 1990 at their home in Black River. The couple resided in Black River for several years before moving to Gouverneur in 2007. Patricia was a dental assistant for McCue Dental in Philadelphia for over 17 years. Retiring in 2018 to spend more time with her husband.

Charles was a member of the Carthage VFW. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, quilting with his wife, fishing and woodworking.

Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 31 years, Patricia A. Bluto, Gouverneur, his seven children, Charles P. (Jessica) Bluto Jr., Carthage, Tammy Ryan and her companion Pat Sherbino, Watertown, Brian (Paula) Bluto, Lorraine, Jennifer Ryan, Watertown, Scott (Trish) Bluto, Brownville, Larry Ryan, Carthage and Lonny Alberry and his fiancé Julia Parker, Watertown, a sister, Cindy Tripp, Watertown, 19 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 10th at the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River.

The funeral service with military honors will be 10:30 a.m. Friday June 11th at the funeral home. A celebration of life will take place at Scott and Trish Bluto’s residence 27971 State Rt 180 Watertown NY 13601. Everyone is welcome to attend. Burial will take place at a later date in Black River Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com

