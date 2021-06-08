Dale William Roberts, 69, of Talcottville

TALCOTTVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dale William Roberts, 69, crossed over into Heaven on June 6, 2021. He had been a patient at Upstate Medical Center Hospital, Syracuse, since May 12.

Dale was born August 13, 1951, at Sunset Maternity Hospital, Constableville, the son of William Warren and Ethel Madeline Jensen Roberts. He attended the one room school in Talcottville for his early grades and graduated from Adirondack Central School, Boonville, with the Class of 1969. Dale then attended Paul Smith’s College in 1971, where he earned his Associates Degree in forestry and surveying. Dale was first employed at Ethan Allen Furniture Co. Boonville, in the drafting department and also for various surveying firms.

Officer Roberts enjoyed a long and outstanding career in law enforcement with the Lewis County Sherriff’s Department (LCSD), Lowville. He graduated from the Utica Police Academy at M.V.C.C. and then in 1984 joined Lewis County Sherriff’s Department, beginning as a Road Patrol Officer and later advancing to the Investigative Department. Dale “retired” as Senior Investigator in 2017. Thereafter until the present time, Officer Roberts was employed in Parks and Recreation Department at LCSD. He was devoted to his chosen profession of law enforcement and through his career loved and served the people of all the towns of Lewis County.

Dale passionately served his community through his volunteerism with the American Red Cross, the fund raising events of the Constableville Volunteer Fire Company and as a past Exalted Ruler of Boonville Lodge of Elks, B.P.O.E. #2158. Dale will be remembered for his compassionate, caring and respectful nature.

He especially enjoyed spending time at his camp and in the Adirondacks. He was an avid baker and regularly filled the tables at the C’ville Fire Department Youth Group bake sales. He loved all animals and could often be found rescuing, feeding and taking care of all creatures, both domestic and wild.

He is survived by his companion of 13 years, Sandra (Maring) Lane, his daughter, Ashley Marie (Woodchuck) Roberts and her mother, Sandra (Felshaw) Roberts, his sister, Marcia Myers, Lowville, cousins, and his feline family, Bear, Alvin, Sneakers, Oreo, and Minnie. He was predeceased by his parents.

Dale will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Rest assured, Lewis 712 will always have your 6.

A celebration of Dale’s life and sharing of memories service will be at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. 143 Schuyler St. Boonville, with interment to follow in Boonville Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday, from 2-9 P.M. and on Friday, from 10:00 A.M. until the funeral at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to a Humane Society of your choice.

