Advertisement

Fire damages Carthage home’s attic

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A fire broke out in the attic of a Carthage home early Tuesday morning, but crews were able to contain the damage.

Crews found flames shooting out of the attic when they arrived at 319 South Mechanic Street around 2:30 a.m. The fire was knocked down quickly and the damage was mostly contained.

“When crews arrived there was flames coming out the attic window,” Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper said. “We had a real quick attack on it and probably the damage is minimum.”

Two adults, two children, three dogs, a pet snake, and a turtle were inside the home and got out safely.

The Red Cross says it’s helping four adults and children ages 2 and 5.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police and the St. Lawrence County Coroner confirm a fatality in the Town of Norfolk.
Update: body found in Raquette likely died in boating accident
A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
Update: police identify Alexandria man killed in tractor incident
Currier arrest
Currier pleads guilty in drug case, fined $150
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Two people were found dead Thursday night inside the Cutting Image Salon on Mill Street in...
Police investigate hair salon deaths

Latest News

Meet the District 7 candidates for the Jefferson County legislature WWNY
Ogdensburg seeks prime riverfront property currently owned by the state WWNY
Canada looks at possible multi-phase approach to reopening WWNY
Ogdensburg on a tight sales tax deadline as state legislature adjournment looms WWNY
Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl WWNY