Fire damages Carthage home’s attic

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A fire broke out in the attic of a Carthage home early Tuesday morning, but crews were able to contain the damage.

Crews found flames shooting out of the attic when they arrived at 319 South Mechanic Street around 2:30 a.m. The fire was knocked down quickly and the damage was mostly contained.

“When crews arrived there was flames coming out the attic window,” Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper said. “We had a real quick attack on it and probably the damage is minimum.”

Two adults, two children, three dogs, a pet snake, and a turtle were inside the home and got out safely.

The Red Cross says it’s helping four adults and children ages 2 and 5.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.