Graveside Services: Alden J. and Ilah M. Durant, of Parishville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Alden J. and Ilah M. Durant, of Connor Road, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, June 11, 2021 in Fairview Cemetery, Parishville.  Friends may call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam from 11-1:00 PM prior to the services at the cemetery.

Ilah, age 77, was born on March 15, 1944 in Potsdam the daughter of the late James E. and Martha (Rosenbarker) Bradish.  She was a graduate of Parishville-Hopkinton Central School and achieved her Bachelors Degree from SUNY Potsdam.   She passed away May 30, 2021 at her home.

Alden, age 80, was born on November 22, 1940 in Gouverneur, the son of the late Frederick and Mildred (Wood) Durant.  He, also, was a graduate of Parishville-Hopkinton Central School.  Alden passed away June 4, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Alden and Ilah loved the outdoors and greatly enjoyed hiking, gardening, birds, taking rides around the countryside and raising horses.  Ilah had a great love for baking, knitting, listening to music, sewing, crafting and caring for her family.  Alden was a gun enthusiast and a Golden Eagle Member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed doing photography and rock collecting.

They are survived by their daughter and son-in-law, Trena and Jay Whitcomb of Potsdam; their grandchildren, William Foster, Casey Whitcomb, and Isabella Whitcomb and great grandchildren, William Jr., Stewart, and Oliver.

Ilah is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Stillman and Cathy Bradish of Maine.  She was predeceased by her sisters, Mary Ellen Dibble and Ruth Ann Barton; and her brother, James Bradish, Jr.

Alden was predeceased by his brother, Lowell Durant and his sister, Jewell Durant.

Memorial contributions in their memory may be made to Parishville Fire Department.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

