Irene G. Mitchell, 86, of Potsdam

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Irene G. Mitchell, age 86, formerly of Blanchard Rd., Potsdam, passed away on Monday evening, June 7, 2021 at the Massena Habilitation & Nursing Center. Friends and family may be received on Saturday June 12, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid with Msgr. Aucoin officiating. Burial will be held in St. John’s the Baptist Cemetery in Madrid immediately following funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. Full obituary to follow.

