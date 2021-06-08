Advertisement

Irene G. Mitchell, 86, of Potsdam

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADRID, New York (WWNY) - Irene G. Mitchell, age 86, formerly of Blanchard Rd., Potsdam, passed away on Monday evening, June 7, 2021 at the Massena Habilitation & Nursing Center. Friends and family may be received on Saturday June 12, 2021 from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM at the Phillips Memorial Home, Madrid with Msgr. Aucoin officiating. Burial will be held in St. John’s the Baptist Cemetery in Madrid immediately following funeral services. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid. Full obituary to follow.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Meet the District 7 candidates for the Jefferson County legislature WWNY
Ogdensburg seeks prime riverfront property currently owned by the state WWNY
Canada looks at possible multi-phase approach to reopening WWNY
Ogdensburg on a tight sales tax deadline as state legislature adjournment looms WWNY
Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl WWNY

Obituaries

WWNY Stefanik in favor of reopening U.S. - Canadian border in phases
Canada looks at possible multi-phase approach to reopening
Drug overdoses
Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl
In two weeks, a handful of longtime Republican lawmakers in Jefferson County will be challenged...
Meet the District 7 candidates for the Jefferson County legislature
The COVID-19 vaccine numbers coming from a handful of north country hamlets and villages have...
Gray: State’s vaccination rate list doesn’t tell the whole story
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training
St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center
Ogdensburg seeks prime riverfront property currently owned by the state