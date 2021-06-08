JCC offers psychology transfer degree program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a psychology transfer degree program at Jefferson Community College.

Dr. Cynthia Lonsbary is an associate professor of psychology at JCC. She explained the program in a 7 News This Morning interview you can watch in the video above.

The 60-credit-hour program prepares students to transfer to a four-year program in a behavioral health field.

Classes at JCC begin on August 30.

You can apply for admission to the program at sunyjefferson.edu. You can also call Enrollment Services at 315- 786-2437.

