Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Jefferson County Drug Task Force is warning the community: If you’re doing hard drugs, expect it to be laced with a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl.

Hard drugs include heroin, but task force members said they are seeing more cocaine being laced with fentanyl, because it’s addictive and can keep a customer coming back.

The force said even the smallest amount of it can cause a deadly overdose, something officials in recovery centers say they’re hearing more about lately.

“The best advice we can give to individuals is assume that whatever you purchase on the street is adulterated,” said Anita Seefried-Brown, Alliance for Better Communities Project Director.

Drug task force members said even some marijuana is being laced with fentanyl.

