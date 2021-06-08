Karen A. Pcolar, 72, of Canton

Karen A. Pcolar, 72, of 1 Main Street, Canton died Tuesday, June 7, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after being stricken at home. (Source: Funeral Home)

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Karen A. Pcolar, 72, of 1 Main Street, Canton died Tuesday, June 7, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital after being stricken at home.

Family viewing will be held privately at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton.

A memorial graveside for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:30 PM in Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Nancy Hale, pastor of Canton United Methodist Church officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Karen was born June 9, 1948 in Rome, NY to the late Donald A. and Jean E. (Smith) Froschauer. She was a 1966 graduate of Vernon Verona Sherill Central School and a 1968 graduate of SUNY Morrisville where she earned an associate degree.

On September 13, 1969 she married Edward G. Pcolar in Vernon, NY with Father Loftus as celebrant. The couple were married 51 years.

Karen retired from the University of Massachusetts as a Department of Math and Statistics Secretary. Previously she was employed at CHQA Engineering, St. Lawrence University for 18 years, Oneida/ Madison County BOCES, Mohawk Valley Community College and Rome, NY Veterans Administration.

Surviving are her husband Edward of Canton; a son Keith J. Pcolar of Crary Mills; a sister, Laurie Froschauer of Syracuse; and two grandchildren, Macalah and Hannah Pcolar of Canton, NY.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a sister Kristie Charlebois, a brother Donald Froschauer and a son Eric Pcolar.

Karen was a member of Danville, Vermont Women’s Club, a volunteer with Dannville Thrift Shop & Pantry, Canton Church and Community volunteer and a member of Canton Garden Club. She also enjoyed cooking, gardening and home decorating.

