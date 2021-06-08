Louis Conte, 93, of Ogdensburg

A Funeral Mass for Louis Conte, age 93 of Cape Coral, FL and the McGowan Road, Ogdensburg, will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday (June 10, 2021) (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Louis Conte, age 93 of Cape Coral, FL and the McGowan Road, Ogdensburg, will be held at 1:00pm on Thursday (June 10, 2021) at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Heuvelton with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Calling hours will be held also on Thursday from 11:00am until the time of the service at the church. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park.

Surviving is his wife Elsie; a brother in law Joseph Pagano & his wife Lynne of Ogdensburg; nieces & nephews Michael & Valerie Pagano, Marlo Pagano, John & Nicole Pagano, Angela & Steve Kirby, James Pagano, Analisa Conte, Neal Conte & Louis Conte.

Two brothers Silverio & Andrea Conte predeceased him.

Louis was born on February 29, 1928 in Ponza, Italy, a son of the late Aniello & Anna (Vitiello) Conte. He graduated from Ponza Rural School in 1937, and was later married to Elsie Pagano in 1956 at the Mt. Carnel Church in Mount Vernon.

Louis naturalized to the United States in 1948 living in the Bronx and Westchester. He worked as a mechanic for the New York Rail Road for 41 years. He retired in 1991 and the couple moved to the Ogdensburg area.

Memorial contributions can be made to a charity of one’s choice. Online condolences and fond memories can be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.