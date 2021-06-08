Advertisement

Mary C. Bailey, of Potsdam

Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Mary C. Bailey, Potsdam, died June 6, 2021. Born in Potsdam on March 19, 1932, a daughter of Daniel P. and Mary K. Mahoney Collins, she married James M. Bailey in 1958. She is survived by children, James (Julie) Bailey, Martha (John) Belardo, John (Judy) Bailey, Jane (Steve) Stoecker, Margaret (Mike) Voigt, and Mary (Andy) Gilbert, as well as twenty-one grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Mary was a graduate of Potsdam High School, the College of St. Rose and St. Lawrence University. She taught at Colton-Pierrepont and St. John’s Academy in Plattsburgh prior to raising her family. A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2pm at St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.

