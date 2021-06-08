Advertisement

North country high school sports scores

WWNY morning sports 1-14-20
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - High school athletes from across the north country were on the diamond, field, and course on Monday.

Monday’s local scores

High school baseball

Carthage 3, Watertown 1

Norwood-Norfolk 15, Brushton-Moira 5

Madrid-Waddington 16, Morristown 6

Malone 13, Salmon River 12

High school softball

LaFargeville 19, DeRuyter 8

South Lewis 10, Fabius Pompey 8

Jordan Elbridge 2, South Jefferson 1

Edwards-Knox 5, Hermon-DeKalb 4

Canton 17, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Boys’ high school lacrosse

OFA 13, Plattsburgh 3

Massena 15, St. Lawrence Central 12

High school golf

Clifton-Fine 280, Tupper Lake 282

