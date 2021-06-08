North country high school sports scores
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - High school athletes from across the north country were on the diamond, field, and course on Monday.
Monday’s local scores
High school baseball
Carthage 3, Watertown 1
Norwood-Norfolk 15, Brushton-Moira 5
Madrid-Waddington 16, Morristown 6
Malone 13, Salmon River 12
High school softball
LaFargeville 19, DeRuyter 8
South Lewis 10, Fabius Pompey 8
Jordan Elbridge 2, South Jefferson 1
Edwards-Knox 5, Hermon-DeKalb 4
Canton 17, Norwood-Norfolk 0
Boys’ high school lacrosse
OFA 13, Plattsburgh 3
Massena 15, St. Lawrence Central 12
High school golf
Clifton-Fine 280, Tupper Lake 282
