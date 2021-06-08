Advertisement

Ogdensburg seeks prime riverfront property currently owned by the state

By Keith Benman
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city councilors are backing a bill to get the city more prime riverfront property that’s currently owned by the state.

If the city gets the land, leaders hope to get it back on tax rolls.

Councilors recently unanimously passed a resolution supporting a key bill in the state legislature to have Albany and Ogdensburg reach an agreement in order for the city to receive 50 acres of land of the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center property.

“We can have a public auction and put it back into private ownership to help expand our tax base and spur development within the city,” said Ogdensburg deputy mayor, John Rishe. “It’s beautiful St. Lawrence River waterfront and it has so much potential. It just needs to be in private ownership so that potential can be realized.

City leaders are also hoping to close on a deal this year that would let it obtain more psychiatric center property.

