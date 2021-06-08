Advertisement

All-clear after unspecified threat locks down Pearl Harbor

In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl...
In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.(AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military gave an “all-clear” after an unspecified threat prompted an hours-long lockdown of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on Tuesday.

A military news release didn’t elaborate on the “potential incident” that required the base to close entrances to the base and to direct residents and employees to shelter in place at 9:39 a.m.

“While the base remained fully operational, the Emergency Operations Center was manned to coordinate the response to the threat,” said an afternoon release announcing the all-clear.

Units from the Honolulu Police Department and Federal Fire Department helped with the investigation, the military said.

During the investigation, tours were suspended while guests at the USS Arizona Memorial and the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum sheltered in place. Tours were later allowed to resume.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police and the St. Lawrence County Coroner confirm a fatality in the Town of Norfolk.
Update: body found in Raquette likely died in boating accident
A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
Update: police identify Alexandria man killed in tractor incident
Currier arrest
Currier pleads guilty in drug case, fined $150
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Two people were found dead Thursday night inside the Cutting Image Salon on Mill Street in...
Police investigate hair salon deaths

Latest News

The 68-32 vote for the bill demonstrates how confronting China economically is an issue that...
Senate passes bill to boost US tech industry, counter rivals
Vice President Kamala Harris announced that a new task force will be created to try and ease...
Harris tells Latin Americans the US can offer them hope
VP Harris tackles migration, rejects border criticism
Community members reacted to the arrest of a couple in the road rage shooting death of a...
Man charged with murder of boy in road-rage shooting