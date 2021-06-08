Advertisement

Solar eclipse is coming Thursday morning

By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Following last month’s total lunar eclipse, June brings us a partial solar eclipse.

On Thursday, the moon will slip briefly between the Earth and the sun, partially obscuring it from view.

This month’s solar eclipse will be a treat for those in the northeast U.S., eastern Canada and northern Europe, according to NASA.

The June 10 solar eclipse is visible primarily in the northeast U.S and Canada, plus northwest...
The June 10 solar eclipse is visible primarily in the northeast U.S and Canada, plus northwest Europe. A small strip across eastern Canada will experience it as an annular eclipse.(Source: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

For U.S. viewers, this will happen at sunrise.

As the sun is coming up Thursday morning, the moon will already appear to be taking a bite out of it.

To watch it, you’ll want to find a clear view of the eastern horizon.

Those farther to the north and east will see a more complete eclipse.

In northern Europe, the solar event will take place around lunchtime.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police and the St. Lawrence County Coroner confirm a fatality in the Town of Norfolk.
Update: body found in Raquette likely died in boating accident
A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
Update: police identify Alexandria man killed in tractor incident
Currier arrest
Currier pleads guilty in drug case, fined $150
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Two people were found dead Thursday night inside the Cutting Image Salon on Mill Street in...
Police investigate hair salon deaths

Latest News

The 68-32 vote for the bill demonstrates how confronting China economically is an issue that...
Senate passes bill to boost US tech industry, counter rivals
Vice President Kamala Harris announced that a new task force will be created to try and ease...
Harris tells Latin Americans the US can offer them hope
VP Harris tackles migration, rejects border criticism
In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl...
All-clear after unspecified threat locks down Pearl Harbor
Community members reacted to the arrest of a couple in the road rage shooting death of a...
Man charged with murder of boy in road-rage shooting