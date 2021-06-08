Tomorrow’s Health: COVID risk from cancer, postpartum mental health & celiac disease

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doctors now believe patients with active blood cancers have the greatest risk of dying from COVID-19.

Records at NYU Langone show no increased mortality risk for people who had received cancer treatments in the past.

Postpartum mental health

Mental health visits for new mothers jumped 30 percent during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the first three months after giving birth.

A study in Canada found postpartum distress started to increase in March 2020, with more patients reporting anxiety, depression and substance abuse.

Celiac disease

With more children being screened for celiac disease, the number of cases has doubled in the past 25 years.

Researchers in Italy now believe 1.6 percent of the global population may be affected by the autoimmune disease, which is treated by removing gluten from the diet.

