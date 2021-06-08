Advertisement

Town of Alexandria Man dies in tractor incident

A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
By Ashley Seybolt
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.

Shortly after 5 PM Monday evening, first responders rushed to the scene on Creek Road.

State Police say as the man got off a small riding tractor, he wound up pinned beneath a piece of farm equipment attached to the back.

Crews worked for over an hour to get him out, but police on scene said how the man was pinned made it difficult.

More details are expected to be released once police have contacted his family.

