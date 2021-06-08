Advertisement

Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust seeks reaccreditation

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is asking the public to help it become reaccredited.

Executive director Linda Garrett explained the process during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch the interview in the video above.

The trust was first accredited in 2011 and it has to be renewed every five years.

The accrediting organization gets much of its information from what the public thinks about the land trust.

To comment, go to landtrustaccreditation.org.

To find out more about the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, go to tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police and the St. Lawrence County Coroner confirm a fatality in the Town of Norfolk.
Update: body found in Raquette likely died in boating accident
A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
Update: police identify Alexandria man killed in tractor incident
Currier arrest
Currier pleads guilty in drug case, fined $150
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Two people were found dead Thursday night inside the Cutting Image Salon on Mill Street in...
Police investigate hair salon deaths

Latest News

Meet the District 7 candidates for the Jefferson County legislature WWNY
Ogdensburg seeks prime riverfront property currently owned by the state WWNY
Canada looks at possible multi-phase approach to reopening WWNY
Ogdensburg on a tight sales tax deadline as state legislature adjournment looms WWNY
Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl WWNY