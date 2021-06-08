Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust seeks reaccreditation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust is asking the public to help it become reaccredited.

Executive director Linda Garrett explained the process during an interview on 7 News This Morning. You can watch the interview in the video above.

The trust was first accredited in 2011 and it has to be renewed every five years.

The accrediting organization gets much of its information from what the public thinks about the land trust.

To comment, go to landtrustaccreditation.org.

To find out more about the Tug Hill Tomorrow Land Trust, go to tughilltomorrowlandtrust.org.

