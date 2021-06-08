Advertisement

US job openings surge to record 9.3 million in April

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April with the U.S. economy reopening at break-neck speed.

The number of job openings soared 12% from the 8.3 million counted in March.

But employers hired just 6.1 million, up 1% from March, according to a Labor Department report Tuesday, suggesting that positions are opening faster than companies can fill them.

Hotels and restaurants, reopening after being forced to close or curb hours during the coronavirus pandemic, reported the biggest increase in job openings.

The number of Americans quitting their jobs rose 11% to almost 4 million in April, the highest figure in records going back to 2000.

The Labor Department reported Friday that the U.S. economy generated 559,000 new jobs in May and that the unemployment rate dipped to 5.8% from 6.1% in April. The hiring figures would ordinarily be viewed as exceptional. But as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus recession, some economists had expected to see much faster job gains. The United States is still 7.6 million jobs short of where it stood in February 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police and the St. Lawrence County Coroner confirm a fatality in the Town of Norfolk.
Update: body found in Raquette likely died in boating accident
A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
Update: police identify Alexandria man killed in tractor incident
Currier arrest
Currier pleads guilty in drug case, fined $150
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Two people were found dead Thursday night inside the Cutting Image Salon on Mill Street in...
Police investigate hair salon deaths

Latest News

The 68-32 vote for the bill demonstrates how confronting China economically is an issue that...
Senate passes bill to boost US tech industry, counter rivals
Vice President Kamala Harris announced that a new task force will be created to try and ease...
Harris tells Latin Americans the US can offer them hope
VP Harris tackles migration, rejects border criticism
In this Dec. 4, 2019 file photo security stand outside the main gate at Joint Base Pearl...
All-clear after unspecified threat locks down Pearl Harbor
Community members reacted to the arrest of a couple in the road rage shooting death of a...
Man charged with murder of boy in road-rage shooting