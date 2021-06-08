Advertisement

Cloudy & muggy

By Beth Hall
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A few spotty showers could pop up this afternoon.

It’s going to be warm and humid. Highs will be in the low 80s.

It will be another warm and muggy night and the skies start to clear toward morning. Lows will be around 70 degrees.

Sunshine returns for Wednesday. It will be partly sunny, hot, and humid with a very small chance of a shower late in the afternoon. A thunderstorm is possible. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be around 80 and sunny on Thursday.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny and in the upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday. There’s a small chance of rain on Sunday,

Monday will be mostly sunny with a small chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

