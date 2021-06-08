Advertisement

Woman arrested on drug possession charges at familiar Ogdensburg home

An Ogdensburg woman was charged with drug possession after officers found $17,000 worth of...
An Ogdensburg woman was charged with drug possession after officers found $17,000 worth of heroin in her home.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman was charged with drug possession after officers found $17,000 worth of heroin in her home.

Courtney M. Barber was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

On June 7, the Ogdensburg Police Department’s Narcotic Enforcement Unit, the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a search warrant at Barber’s home at 921 Caroline Street in Ogdensburg.

Police said one-half ounce of heroin was found at the residence with a street value of $17,000.

Barber was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and released on her own recognizance.

The house on Caroline Street has a history of police activity.

In February 2019, the home was the scene of a shootout. Three men were arrested.

In April 2019, police raided the home as part of major drug sweep.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police and the St. Lawrence County Coroner confirm a fatality in the Town of Norfolk.
Update: body found in Raquette likely died in boating accident
A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
Update: police identify Alexandria man killed in tractor incident
Currier arrest
Currier pleads guilty in drug case, fined $150
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Two people were found dead Thursday night inside the Cutting Image Salon on Mill Street in...
Police investigate hair salon deaths

Latest News

Meet the District 7 candidates for the Jefferson County legislature WWNY
Ogdensburg seeks prime riverfront property currently owned by the state WWNY
Canada looks at possible multi-phase approach to reopening WWNY
Ogdensburg on a tight sales tax deadline as state legislature adjournment looms WWNY
Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl WWNY