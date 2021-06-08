Woman arrested on drug possession charges at familiar Ogdensburg home

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg woman was charged with drug possession after officers found $17,000 worth of heroin in her home.

Courtney M. Barber was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

On June 7, the Ogdensburg Police Department’s Narcotic Enforcement Unit, the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations conducted a search warrant at Barber’s home at 921 Caroline Street in Ogdensburg.

Police said one-half ounce of heroin was found at the residence with a street value of $17,000.

Barber was arraigned in Ogdensburg City Court and released on her own recognizance.

The house on Caroline Street has a history of police activity.

In February 2019, the home was the scene of a shootout. Three men were arrested.

In April 2019, police raided the home as part of major drug sweep.

