Yvonne J. Merry, 61, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Yvonne J. Merry, 61, of Salmon River Road, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, Lowville.

She is survived by her siblings; Guy Merry of Turin; Rosetta and Carlton “Sonny” David of Black River; Franklin and Christine Merry of Glenfield; Christopher and Mary Merry of Boonville; Juanita and Tony Young of Lowville; Hope and Pat Breen of Boonville; two brothers-in-law, Brian Porter of Sackets Harbor and Bruce Rohr of Watertown; an aunt, Geraldine Chapman; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ceylon and Pauline Merry; Lark and Joyce Merry; and two sisters, Robin S. Potter; Rebecca Rohr.

Yvonne was born on September 11, 1959, a daughter of the late Guy Sr. and Noreen Williams Merry. She attended ARC programs most of her life. For the past 28 years, she has lived with her sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Tony Young until entering the nursing home, due to a stroke.

Yvonne loved to color, put puzzles together, clean and rearrange. She enjoyed listening to church on the radio.

A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday June 11, 2021 at Beaches Bridge Cemetery with Gerry Beutel, family friend, officiating. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. in Lowville. Contributions may be made to Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, Attn: Activities, 7785 North State Street Lowville N.Y. 13367.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

