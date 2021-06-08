Advertisement

Yvonne J. Merry, 61, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Yvonne J. Merry, 61, of Salmon River Road, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Lewis County...
Yvonne J. Merry, 61, of Salmon River Road, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, Lowville.(Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Yvonne J. Merry, 61, of Salmon River Road, passed away on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, Lowville.

She is survived by her siblings; Guy Merry of Turin; Rosetta and Carlton “Sonny” David of Black River; Franklin and Christine Merry of Glenfield; Christopher and Mary Merry of Boonville; Juanita and Tony Young of Lowville; Hope and Pat Breen of Boonville; two brothers-in-law, Brian Porter of Sackets Harbor and Bruce Rohr of Watertown; an aunt, Geraldine Chapman; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ceylon and Pauline Merry; Lark and Joyce Merry; and two sisters, Robin S. Potter; Rebecca Rohr.

Yvonne was born on September 11, 1959, a daughter of the late Guy Sr. and Noreen Williams Merry. She attended ARC programs most of her life. For the past 28 years, she has lived with her sister and brother-in-law, Juanita and Tony Young until entering the nursing home, due to a stroke.

Yvonne loved to color, put puzzles together, clean and rearrange. She enjoyed listening to church on the radio.

A graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Friday June 11, 2021 at Beaches Bridge Cemetery with Gerry Beutel, family friend, officiating. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. in Lowville. Contributions may be made to Lewis County Health System Nursing Home, Attn: Activities, 7785 North State Street Lowville N.Y. 13367.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police and the St. Lawrence County Coroner confirm a fatality in the Town of Norfolk.
Update: body found in Raquette likely died in boating accident
A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
Update: police identify Alexandria man killed in tractor incident
Currier arrest
Currier pleads guilty in drug case, fined $150
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Two people were found dead Thursday night inside the Cutting Image Salon on Mill Street in...
Police investigate hair salon deaths

Latest News

Meet the District 7 candidates for the Jefferson County legislature WWNY
Ogdensburg seeks prime riverfront property currently owned by the state WWNY
Canada looks at possible multi-phase approach to reopening WWNY
Ogdensburg on a tight sales tax deadline as state legislature adjournment looms WWNY
Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl WWNY