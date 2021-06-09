Akwesasne man pleads guilty to marijuana charges

AKWASASNE, New York (WWNY) - An Akwesasne man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, and possession with intent to distribute, 100 kilograms or more of marijuana.

Tevin Terrance, 28, admitted that on August 20, 2020, he and a co-conspirator used two pickup trucks to transport ten hockey bags containing approximately 200 kilograms of marijuana, with the intent to distribute the drugs in the New York City area.

Terrance faces at least five years and up to 40 years in prison. He also faces a term of post-release supervision of at least four years to life.

