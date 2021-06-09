Advertisement

Albert “Al” Leon Emond, 78, of Gouverneur

Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Albert “Al” Leon Emond, age 78, of Gouverneur, passed away on June 8, 2021 at his daughter’s home under the care of his family and hospice.

There will be calling hours for Al at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur on Saturday, June 12, 2021 from 1:00-3:30 p.m. His funeral service will immediately follow at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial in New St. James Cemetery in Gouverneur at a later date.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Al was born on December 2, 1942 in New Britain, CT to the late Albert T. and Olive (Carr) Emond. He went to Mavis Bay Elementary School and attended Burlington High School. His family later moved to Vermont where he resided until retiring in 2004.

Al married Doris D. Pigeon on October 10, 1970 in Essex Junction, VT. Doris passed away on January 5, 2019. A previous marriage ended in divorce. Albert was a truck driver for Merrill Transport for 17 years. He retired in 2004 and moved to Gouverneur, NY to be closer to his grandchildren. He had also previously driven truck for the Post Office for 15 years.

In his spare time, Al enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fishing, camping, riding motorcycles and 4-wheelers. He was involved in his grandchildren’s activities and was proud to be their PePe.

Surviving are two sons, Jody “Joe” of Gouverneur and Shawn and his fiancé, Holly Barcomb of Rouses Point, NY; three daughters, Cindy and Dave Rich of Colchester, VT, Tammy and James O’Donnell of Statesville, NC and Tonya and George Wells of Gouverneur; two brothers, David and Linda Emond and Kenny and Sandy Emond all of Florida; a sister, Grace Rieder of Northumberland, PA; and 12 grandchildren, Jasmine, Katrina, Kolby, Kaden, Chance, Autumn, Melissa, Dustin, Joshua, James, Jesse and Amber; 13 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his wife, Doris and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Al’s memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or a foundation of your preference.

