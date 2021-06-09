Advertisement

Alligator spotted taking early morning stroll in Fla. post office

A patron spotted an alligator when going to the post office in Spring Hill, Florida, to mail a package.
A patron spotted an alligator when going to the post office in Spring Hill, Florida, to mail a package.(Hernando County Sheriff's Office)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRING HILL, Fla. (Gray News) - Chances are you don’t expect to see an alligator guarding the P.O. boxes when you mail a package at the post office early in the morning.

Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond to the U.S. Post Office facility in Spring Hill around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after a patron spotted a 7-foot alligator roaming the lobby.

According to Deputy PIO Michael Terry, this post office location features automatic double doors that allow entrance into the lobby 24 hours a day – easily opening for the gator to get inside.

Responding deputies called a trapper to safely remove the alligator from the post office.

The sheriff’s office received calls the day before from people who spotted a gator in the vicinity. Terry said deputies were unable to find the alligator at that time but believes it could be the same one.

Officials believe the gator wandered towards the post office from a nearby pond in Delta Woods Park.

