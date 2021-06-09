CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Carole Irene Stretton Beldon, formerly of Canton, N.Y., passed away peacefully on May 30, 2021, at her home in Sarasota, Fla.

She was the wife of the late Jack Stewart Beldon, Jr. who passed away on Oct. 18, 1993. An obituary with funeral arrangements will appear as soon as available.

Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling local arrangements.

