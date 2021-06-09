Advertisement

Carthage home catches fire two days in a row, officials say it’s not suspicious

For the second morning in a row, a Carthage home caught fire.
For the second morning in a row, a Carthage home caught fire.(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - For the second morning in a row, a Carthage home caught fire.

The first fire was on Tuesday morning. Fire officials responded to 319 South Mechanic Street around 2:30 a.m. When our reporter arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the attic of the home.

The fire was quickly contained and there wasn’t much damage done to the outside of the home.

On Wednesday morning just after midnight, there was another fire that caused more damage.

Fire investigators said the second fire is not suspicious at this point. The investigation is still open.

“I’ve probably only seen it twice since since I’ve been here,” said Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper. “In 32 years.”

Draper told 7 News during the first fire on Tuesday that there might have been signs leading up to the fire.

“The owner of the place said they could smell smoke at about noon yesterday, and about eight o’clock yesterday,” Draper said.

Power was cut to the house Tuesday and was not turned back on.

Chief Draper is confident that fire crews completely extinguished that first fire.

“The fire last night was much larger than the fire the first night,” Draper said.

Chief Draper says the house was empty when firefighters arrived to the second fire.

The Carthage Police Chief said they will get involved if there’s reason to, but right now there isn’t a criminal investigation.

One firefighter got hurt fighting the second fire on South Mechanic Street, and was treated for a sprained ankle.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Town of Alexandria man is dead after an incident involving a tractor.
Update: police identify Alexandria man killed in tractor incident
An Ogdensburg woman was charged with drug possession after officers found $17,000 worth of...
Woman arrested on drug possession charges at familiar Ogdensburg home
Mother Casey Garcia, 30, says she disguised herself as her daughter and attended middle school...
Mom poses as middle school daughter to test school security
Drug overdoses
Jefferson Co. Drug Task Force sends a warning as more drugs are found laced with fentanyl
A woman was arrested at the Massena Port of Entry for allegedly possessing more than five...
Border patrol seizes $10,000 worth of marijuana in Massena

Latest News

Downtown Watertown's Public Square
Watertown to offer $450,000 worth of grants to city businesses
An Akwesasne man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute, and possess with intent to...
Akwesasne man pleads guilty to marijuana charges
The Watertown American Legion is making preparations for its Flag Day celebration on Monday,...
Watertown American Legion gearing up for Flag Day celebrations
New York State Capitol
Criminal justice reform and gun control on the agenda as legislature session nears end