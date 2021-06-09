Carthage home catches fire two days in a row, officials say it’s not suspicious

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - For the second morning in a row, a Carthage home caught fire.

The first fire was on Tuesday morning. Fire officials responded to 319 South Mechanic Street around 2:30 a.m. When our reporter arrived on scene, flames could be seen coming from the attic of the home.

The fire was quickly contained and there wasn’t much damage done to the outside of the home.

On Wednesday morning just after midnight, there was another fire that caused more damage.

Fire investigators said the second fire is not suspicious at this point. The investigation is still open.

“I’ve probably only seen it twice since since I’ve been here,” said Carthage Fire Chief Brian Draper. “In 32 years.”

Draper told 7 News during the first fire on Tuesday that there might have been signs leading up to the fire.

“The owner of the place said they could smell smoke at about noon yesterday, and about eight o’clock yesterday,” Draper said.

Power was cut to the house Tuesday and was not turned back on.

Chief Draper is confident that fire crews completely extinguished that first fire.

“The fire last night was much larger than the fire the first night,” Draper said.

Chief Draper says the house was empty when firefighters arrived to the second fire.

The Carthage Police Chief said they will get involved if there’s reason to, but right now there isn’t a criminal investigation.

One firefighter got hurt fighting the second fire on South Mechanic Street, and was treated for a sprained ankle.

