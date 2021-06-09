Criminal justice reform and gun control on the agenda as legislature session nears end

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - After some negotiation, state lawmakers are set to pass a reform bill that would seal criminal records. This comes one day after lawmakers passed two bills strengthening gun control measures.

It’s called the Clean Slate Bill, which would seal most records for people who have served their sentences. Advocates said it will make it easier for those convicted to get jobs and housing after they’ve served their time.

Some refer to this as unclasping the “paper handcuffs” that burden former convicts long after their release.

Lawmakers have also passed stricter gun control measures in its final days in this years’ session.

One bill would make it easier for civil lawsuits to be filed against gun manufacturers under certain scenarios.

Another bans the possession of ghost guns, which are guns assembled by parts with no serial numbers. Without serial numbers, those guns are harder for police to track.

Both of those bills will wait for the governor’s signature.

The legislature session ends tomorrow.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.