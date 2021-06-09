David A. Franz, 77, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - David A. Franz, age 77, a librarian for over 34 years, 22 years of which were with the Ogdensburg Public Library, passed away on June 9, 2021 at his home with his family by his side.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Saturday (June 12, 2021) at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will follow with military honors. Calling hours will be held on Friday afternoon from 3:00pm – 5:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home.

Surviving is his wife Bonnie Franz of Ogdensburg; a son Thomas Franz of Huntsville, Alabama; sisters-in-law Carolyn Franz of Virginia Beach and Catherine Di Gesu of Cedar Crest, NM; a brother-in-law Vincent Plumeri of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

A brother Norman “Butch” Franz and nephew Tim Franz predeceased him.

David was born on June 10, 1943 in Albany NY, a son of Norman & Mary Frances (Loux) Franz. He graduated from high school and continued his education at SUNY Albany where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in History and two Master degrees in history and library science. He soon after received a Phd from the University of New Mexico.

David enlisted in the US Army in 1967 in Maryland attaining the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He received his honorable discharge in 1969, but remained active in the Army Reserves until the rank of Major. He was very proud of his military service.

During his career he worked as a librarian for the Vestal Public Library for 12 years, and later relocated to the Ogdensburg Public Library where he was the director for 22 years. David enjoyed being a librarian, reading, gardening, playing scrabble, metal detecting, collecting insulators, old bottles, beer steins, stamps, coins, military items, local crocks and jugs, and was an avid rock hound.

The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation in David’s memory to the Ogdensburg Public Library, 312 Washington Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or the United Service Organization, PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077-7677. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.