LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Sportsman driver at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville whose heart is as big as his talent.

Mike Fowler’s car is graced with pink ribbons, in honor pf people close to him who have had breast cancer.

He found the winner’s circle earlier in the season, and the win was an emotional one.

You can hear from him in the video above.

